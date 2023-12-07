AEW wrestling coming to eight cities in cross-Canada tour

Canadian wrestling fans will have plenty to cheer about in the new year as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just announced a slew of new shows in the Great White North.

During a live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” in Montreal this past week, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed plans for the promotion’s extensive Canadian tour in 2024.

The tour will include eight shows across the country, featuring “AEW: Dynamite,” “AEW: Rampage,” and “AEW: Collision” and will span from March to July.

The schedule for the eight Canadian shows, which includes four first-time stops, is as follows:

March 16: “AEW: Collision” at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

March 20: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

March 27: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec

March 30: “AEW: Collision” at the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario

April 10: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

May 8: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

May 11: “AEW: Collision” at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

July 10: “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

“We’re in a great position going into 2024, and I can’t wait to plant AEW’s flag in four new markets across Canada and revisit some of the amazing cities we debuted in last summer,” Khan, the wrestling association’s founder, said in a press release. “Everyone at AEW is proud to continue paying homage to Canada’s rich wrestling heritage, and serving the great Canadian fans with massive shows across the country in the new year.”

Founded in 2019, AEW features plenty of Canadian stars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Ethan Page along with other familiar names like Sting, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe and some new stars like MJF, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Dr. Britt Baker.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 am local time, available on AEWTix.com.