Rajakovic says people in US have the "wrong perception" about the Raptors

It’s easy to forget Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic is in his first few months living in Canada for the first time.

Some 21 regular season games into the job, Rajakovic is still working out the kinks of the time management of being an NBA coach, setting up his rotation on a nightly basis, and balancing winning now against long-term development for his squad.

But it appears that he’s doing everything he can do appeal to the local — and national — fanbase of Canada’s lone NBA team.

Asked today prior to the team’s game against the Miami Heat — a 112-103 loss — about how he’s fitting into the job since his hire in June, the 44-year-old Serbia native Rajakovic chose to praise the team’s appeal from coast-to-coast.

“Very special [to be named an NBA head coach]. A very special experience and to be honest with you, even more special because of this team. It’s such a wrong perception that people in the United States have regarding this team. They think ‘oh, that’s another NBA team.’ It’s not. This team represents the whole country, the team represents the whole north,” Rajakovic said pregame. “The unity of the fan base and how much people love this team is definitely something very special. It’s a big market. The love for basketball over here, the success that this organization can have puts a lot of pride in doing this job. For me being here, it’s such a great organization, great front office with great people to work with every single day, it’s a true blessing.”

While diehard Raptors fans might be well aware of the team’s appeal coast-to-coast in Canada, Rajakovic clearly is still hoping to change the view of the team south of the border.

The Raptors hit the floor again this Friday, when they visit the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is set for 4 pm ET/ 7 pm PT.