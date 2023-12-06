"The perfect night": Christine Sinclair's Canada send-off exceeded all expectations

Close to where it all began decades ago, Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair had the ultimate career send-off during Tuesday night’s friendly against Australia.

Temporarily renamed in her honour, BC Place was host to a huge crowd of 48,112, most of whom were there to bid farewell to soccer’s top international goal scorer.

And what a goodbye it was.

With an entrance fit for rockstars, Sinclair and longtime teammate Sophie Schmidt entered the pitch together to a sea of cheers and flashing lights from Canadian supporters.

Once she hit the field, the 40-year-old’s two nieces promptly joined her side.

After multiple standing ovations and an emotional, tear-filled rendition of “O Canada,” the match was underway.

The game got off to a slow start, with most of the first half being played in Canada’s defensive zone. Canada slowly started to gain their footing, putting some pressure on the opponents they defeated with ease last Friday.

Then, in the 40th minute, magic.

Heading a Jessie Fleming corner across the goal, Sinclair passed the ball to defender Kadeisha Buchanan, who fired a shot off the crossbar. With the ball in the air, midfielder Quinn seized the opportunity and headed it past the keeper to give Canada the lead.

GOAL! Sinc flicks on the corner to Keish who hits the bar but Quinn buries the rebound to take the lead! 🍁@CANWNT 🇨🇦 1-0 🇦🇺pic.twitter.com/bdsEKggFKU — CANWNT (@CANWNT) December 6, 2023

As the second half kicked off, Canadian head coach Bev Priestman saw it fit to start making substitutions.

The first of which saw Sinclair replaced by Schmidt, also playing out her final match, in the 57th minute, 12 minutes into the second frame.

SUBSTITUTION 🔄 12 minutes into the 2nd half, Christine Sinclair comes off for the final time for Canada. She is replaced by Sophie Schmidt, who will see out the rest of her final match for @CANWNT. #ThankYouSinc 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fp849z502d — CANWNT (@CANWNT) December 6, 2023

The match ultimately concluded with Canada posting a blank sheet as they took a 1-0 victory to close out their year.

And after the final whistle, all eyes were once again on the woman who represented her country for 23 years.

“This is absolutely nuts. It’s perfect,” Sinclair told TSN over the noise of the roaring crowd. “At London in 2012, our goal was to inspire a generation. Looking around this stadium, seeing all the young girls, all the young boys. It’s like mission accomplished.”

When asked what she will remember about her final moments in a Canada jersey, the Burnaby native revealed that she has no regrets or unfinished business.

“I’ve done everything I can on this national team,” she said. “I’m 100% satisfied and content.”

Sinclair, who is expected to play one more pro season with the Portland Thorns of the NWSL, leaves the game at the international level having made 331 senior appearances, including 313 starts.

The 14-time winner of the Canada Soccer Player of the Year award is also an Olympic gold medallist, two-time Olympic bronze medallist, and CONCACAF champion.

But all that aside, Sinclair seemed relieved to be able to conclude her storybook career on a high note.

“To go out with a win, in front of my friends, in front of my family… Honestly, it’s been the perfect night.”