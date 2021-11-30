Aerial look at Jackass Mountain shows huge gap in Trans Canada Highway (VIDEO)

British Columbians are still getting perspective on the damage that storms, flooding, and mudslides have brought to the province.

One part of Highway 1 – the Trans Canada Highway – in BC’s Thompson-Nicola region is completely broken and won’t be fixed any time soon.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shared aerial footage captured on November 25 that shows a massive gap in the highway.

This part of the highway is near the Fraser River, and the highway is closed in both directions.

According to Drive BC, there’s flooding between Kahmoose Road and Main Street for 30.8 km, from Lytton to 14 km south of Jackass Mountain Summit. They’re currently assessing the damage and there’s no estimated time of reopening.

Watch the video now to see the extent of the damage on this part of Highway 1:

An aerial look at Jackass Mountain on #BChwy1, south of #Lytton. This is from November 25th giving a sense of the impact at that site and the work to be done.

Crews are on site and working to address the damage.

Check @DriveBC https://t.co/NCVlkn102s for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/WQ8MPEFLeB — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 29, 2021

Highway 1 is facing multiple challenges. In the Lower Mainland, part of it is closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

As the Nooksack River flooded again on Sunday, November 28, crews worked overnight to establish a tiger dam to help protect the vital highway from more damage.

Transportation BC also has aerial footage of the final dam installation:

An aerial look at the hard work on the Tiger Dam setup last night on #BChwy1 in #Abbotsford to hold back Sumas flood waters.

Thanks again to our crews, Canadian military, @ShxwowhamelVLP @AbbyPoliceDept @BCRCMP and the @City_Abbotsford Fire Dept, for their efforts overnight. pic.twitter.com/zTqM19IwPW — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 30, 2021

You can help support the BC communities affected by flooding by donating now.