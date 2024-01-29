Club Monaco closes longtime flagship store on Robson Street in Vancouver

Another sizeable retail space vacancy has popped up on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver, with the closure of the Club Monaco Vancouver flagship store.

This past weekend, the low-end upscale clothing retailer for both men’s and women’s fashion suddenly permanently ended its decades-long presence at 1034 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver.

Club Monaco’s Robson Street space spanned over 8,600 sq ft across two levels at the mid-block building. With its closure, the remaining Club Monaco stores in Metro Vancouver are now at the nearby CF Pacific Centre, as well as Metropolis at Metrotown and McArthurGlen Vancouver Airport Outlet Centre.

Records show this 1999-built building, with Club Monaco as the tenant throughout at least most of the building’s history, changed ownership in July 2022 in a deal worth $27.5 million.

wow that’s a huge vacancy for robson @iamkennethchan pic.twitter.com/ea5al2CO7C — The Network Hub (@thenetworkhub) January 28, 2024

There have also been major changes with Club Monaco in recent years, as Ralph Lauren Corporation sold the company to private equity firm Regent LP in 2021 after over 20 years of ownership.

In 2021, Club Monaco also closed its longtime Bloor Street flagship store in Toronto, where the chain was founded.

It is not immediately clear what could replace the former Club Monaco space on Robson Street, but this is a highly prime retail location in a relatively younger purpose-built retail building compared to many of the older buildings on the Robson Street strip. As well, this particular block on Robson Street has been experiencing a wave of successive changeovers in new tenants.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to Club Monaco Canada for comment.

This is the third major retail vacancy in the area in recent weeks.

The Victoria’s Secret flagship store at 750 Burrard Street closed earlier this month, but its space will not be kept vacant for too long, with Adidas set to occupy the entirety of the 35,000 sq ft space for its new Vancouver flagship store.

Just north of the 1000 block of Robson, luxury fashion retailer Brooks Brothers closed its 12,000 sq ft location at 1026 Alberni Street.

And on the same block as the former Club Monaco store, the former two-storey space of J.Crew at 1088 Robson Street will reopen later this year as Esprit, representing the retailer’s big return to Robson Street after closing a previous location in 2012.