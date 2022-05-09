FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

Vancouver restaurant permanently lifts ban on cell phones and cameras

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 9 2022, 10:17 pm
Vancouver restaurant permanently lifts ban on cell phones and cameras
Courtesy Acquafarina
A popular Italian eatery in Downtown Vancouver has permanently lifted a controversial rule for its dining room in time for the launch of its new lunch and aperitivo hours.

Fine dining destination Acquafarina announced today that guests in the dining room are welcome to use cellphones and cameras to take photos and videos of their meals.

The restaurant originally relaxed the rule for two weeks in April to celebrate the end of BC Vaccine Card. According to Acquafarina’s owner Fabrizio, the response to the two-week phone trial was amazing.

 

“Everyone loved it. The energy was electric. The room felt right. It’s time to let the ban go,” Fabrizio said in a statement.

Fabrizio initially implanted a no-cell phone policy at Acquafarina due to the restaurant opening during the pandemic and him being unsure how its character would take shape.

Acquafarina

Courtesy Acquafarina

“I was playing my cards close to my chest,” explained Fabrizio. “It was originally supposed to be an upscale pizza restaurant, then we went to fine dining and the public health restrictions kept changing.

“But now the world has opened up. We have a new culinary director who is taking our food to the next level, our team is the best in the business and we are confidently moving forward. We’re ready for the spotlight. And we’re excited to welcome everyone — and their phones.”

Guests are asked to help make the dining experience a comfortable one for everyone by turning their ringers off and by making any phone calls in the foyer. The restaurant’s business casual dress code also remains in effect.

Acquafarina

Courtesy Acquafarina

Acquafarina is also celebrating its new aperitivo and lunch hours starting on May 10 and May 26 respectively.

Enjoy happy hour at the Italian eatery features sophisticated small plates with options such as lobster bombolone, pizzelle di foie gras, burrata marshmallow, charcuterie and crudo.

You’ll also want to stop by with the team for lunch, with antipasti, pasta, and personal-sized pizza on the menu.

This is in addition to Acquafarina’s regular dinner service showcasing a delicious à la carte menu along with a monthly changing tasting menu. All menus are created by Chef Jefferson Alvarez in collaboration with the restaurant’s kitchen team.

acquafarinavan

@acquafarinavan/Instagram

To book your seats visit Acquafarina’s website or email the team at [email protected] Acquafarina is now also accepting walk-ins as well.

Acquafarina

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3099

Instagram

