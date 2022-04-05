Diners across the province will soon be able to enter restaurants without showing a BC Vaccine Card. To celebrate, one Vancouver fine dining destination is relaxing one of its own key policies, but only for a limited time.

Downtown Italian eatery Acquafarina announced that from April 8 to 23, guests in the dining room are welcome to use cellphones and cameras.

Outside of the two-week window, the restaurant will remain a device-free space.

According to Acquafarina’s owner Fabrizio, the gesture is meant as a post-pandemic gift for their guests.

“The pandemic is, hopefully, almost behind us,” Fabrizio told Daily Hive. “On April 8, the BC government will be lifting all restrictions on restaurants, including the need to show vaccine passports. We wanted to celebrate this important milestone by doing something special.”

The reason why Acquafarina normally maintains a strict no-cell phone and -camera policy is to encourage diners to remain present during their visit.

“We want them to fully enjoy their experience with us – the food, the beautiful dining room, the attentive service, their companions,” explained Fabrizio. “We are trying to create a calm, relaxing sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“On the front page of our reserve wine list, we have a quote from Eckhart Tolle that encapsulates our philosophy: ‘When you are not honouring the present moment by allowing it to be, you are creating drama.'”

There is good reason to pull out your phone at Acquafarina from April 8 to 23, as the modern Italian restaurant is also unveiling a new menu created by Chef Jefferson Alvarez.

“We are thrilled to announce that Jefferson Alvarez has joined us full-time as a culinary director for both Acquafarina and Per Se Social Corner,” said Fabrizio. “He will be developing new menu items for both the tasting and a la carte menus with chef Dario Rossi and sous chef Paulo Cattaneo. This is just the beginning.”

Fabrizio shared that Acquafarina will soon be debuting a new aperitivo menu as well as offering lunch service starting this summer.

However, leave the sneakers and shorts at home, as the restaurant’s business casual dress code remains in effect.

“We are trying to create an elevated experience – a throwback to the time when dining out was a special occasion. Why should we have to travel to Europe to live life elegantly?” added Fabrizio.

To book your seats visit Acquafarina’s website or email the team at [email protected]

Acquafarina

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3099

