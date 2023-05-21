"After three long years" Congee Noodle House reopens in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

After a long hiatus, Congee Noodle House, located on East Broadway near Main Street, has finally reopened its doors.

The Chinese restaurant was ordered by officials in 2020 to shutter its doors and bar entry to all individuals after the cave-in of the construction site next door.

The retaining wall of the construction pit collapsed and caused much of the restaurant’s ground-level parking lot at the rear of the building to fall into the pit.

Congee Noodle House told Daily Hive it closed a month before COVID-19 regulations started to be put into place in the province.

However, now, the restaurant is opening with upgrades to the space, like two private dining rooms.

The restaurant is a go-to spot for a hearty bowl of congee in Vancouver but also has a large selection of other Chinese classics like chow mein and rice rolls.

The owners say the menu will still include affordable options, but diners can expect to see some new items on the menu, which has been revamped.

Congee Noodle House will be reopening Wednesday.

Congee Noodle House

Address: 141 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8221

Hours: 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday to Saturday