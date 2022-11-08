A café with a very unique concept has recently opened up in Vancouver, but if you’re a motorcyclist who enjoys coffee in this city, chances are you’ve probably heard of it already.

Burnout Café is the latest concept from The Narrow Group – the same folks behind several other Vancouver establishments, including Key Party, Mitra Canteen, Uncle Abe’s, and Slim’s BBQ, to name a few.

The motorcycle-themed café opened its doors at 2032 East Hastings Street back in August, taking over the former address of what used to be a Tire Town back in the day.

Burnout Café offers hot and cold espresso drinks as well as pastries – think jalepeño cheddar croissants, pain au chocolate, and Jamaican patties.

This spot also has a few “sammies” on its menu, including a vegan “egg” sandwich, a Sunrise Sammie (with classic breakfast sandwich vibes), and a grilled cheese with three different types of cheese and an onion tomato jam.

Burnout Café has generous bike parking and regularly hosts meet-ups and events, like an evening “Moto Social” back in August – everyone is encouraged to come and hang out whether or not you have or ride a bike.

The chill interior space features murals and artwork centering on the moto theme, in addition to some couches, spacious tables for socializing, and an old arcade game.

Burnout Café is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 am to 3:45 pm and Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am to 7 pm.

Address: 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

