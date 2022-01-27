“Still hasn’t sunk in”: Coquitlam man wants to buy home after $500,000 win

A Coquitlam man has figured out a way to bypass the fact that buying a home in BC is so expensive. The answer? Winning $500,000 by playing Lotto 6/49.

“Surreal,” said Andrew Buhain. “It’s so hard to believe.”

Buhain won the half-a-million-dollar prize by playing the Extra during the Christmas Day Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I will be able to get our first home.”

Buhain told BCLC that he has often dreamed of moving into a brand new home with his family. When he shared the news with his wife, she started crying.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” said Buhain.

Outside of being able to afford a home, Buhain says he’s going to start planning a vacation once he and his wife feel safe travelling again.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore at 1301 Lougheed Highway, and he checked it at home using the Lotto! app.

BCLC called it an “unexpected Christmas present.” Santa was certainly generous to Buhain and his family.