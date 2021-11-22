Evacuation order rescinded for some residents of Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford rescinded part of an evacuation order Monday after floodwaters on the Sumas Prairie went down seven inches overnight following dike repairs.

Mayor Henry Braun was cautious at his afternoon news conference saying more repairs need to be completed before several more storms hit the region this week.

“There’s still a big lake out there,” Braun said. “There’s lots of work to be done.”

As of 12 pm on Monday afternoon, people living in Sumas Prairie North are allowed to return home as an evacuation order is rescinded.

The order has been downgraded to an alert for Sumas Prairie North of Highway 1 between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road.

According to the City of Abbotsford, while residents can return home, they are being made aware they may have to evacuate again if the situation escalates.

Residents of other areas of Sumas Prairie remain out of their homes.

The City of Abbotsford has conducted Rapid Damage Assessments (RDA) for flood affected properties in this area.

Building inspection professionals, alongside Canada Task Force 1 Search and Rescue personnel, have launched a Rapid Damage Assessment (RDA) process for flood affected properties in areas where the flood waters have receded.

When the Evacuation Order in your area has been rescinded, if you have a coloured tag on your building, please note: Green Placard : Re-entry permitted, at your discretion, if the building is not located within an Evacuation Order area. Yellow Placard : Access is restricted subject to varying conditions. Further information is provided on the placard. Red Placard : Do not enter the building unless authorization has been granted by the appropriate authorities.

Re-entry packages, containing valuable resources for transitioning back into your home, are distributed directly to properties impacted by flooding with the placard.

The City of Abbotsford Emergency Operations Centre has launched a Call Centre to assist residents with questions and concerns about their Rapid Damage Assessment and their next steps forward.

Rapid Damage Assessments (RDA’s) are being carried out for flood affected properties by more than 50 trained professionals. We are working to get residents back into their homes as soon as it is safe. pic.twitter.com/GtX9bN7KYd — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 22, 2021

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Henry Braun says crews continue to work throughout the night on Sumas River dikes and rebuilding will be a “monumental” task that could take year.

“If we look at other floods, people are in recovery mode for years. I think this will be the same,” Braun said.

Over the weekend, more than 100 members of the Canadian Forces arrived in the area and continue to help with clearing of debris and culverts.

Another update from Mayor Braun is expected on Tuesday afternoon.