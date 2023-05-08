Police arrest indecent act suspect in bushes of Abbotsford park

Abbotsford police arrested a man last week for allegedly exposing himself to people in a local park.

A woman called 911 just after 9:30 am on May 3 to report an indecent act in progress at Elwood Park. Officers responded and searched the park on foot.

The officers found the suspect in the bushes and saw him perform another indecent act. Police said the man tried to flee on foot, but an officer intercepted and arrested him.

Richard Renning, 56, has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Police are now looking into previously reported incidents of indecent exposure to see if they could be related to this case. In addition, they’re urging any witnesses of this or other unreported incidents to contact them at 604-864-4702.