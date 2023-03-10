Masturbating driver pleads guilty to indecent act: Burnaby RCMP

A Metro Vancouver man who allegedly stared down a teen on a bus while masturbating in his car has pled guilty.

On May 12, 2022, a teen riding the bus saw a man masturbating inside a vehicle at a red light near Lougheed Highway and Gaglardi Way.

The teen filmed a video and provided it to Burnaby RCMP. A concerned parent shared the footage with Daily Hive, saying, “this guy stopped beside the bus my 15-year-old daughter was on.” In the video, the suspect does not appear to be wearing pants as he performs an indecent act while staring.

Burnaby RCMP’s High Risk Offender Unit (HRO) investigated and collected evidence. Thanks to CCTV video, they identified a suspect vehicle and then a suspect.

Port Moody resident Patrick Joseph Paul Pelletier, 60, was charged with two counts of committing an Indecent Act the following month.

Then, in February, Pelletier entered a guilty plea to one count of Indecent Act.

Sgt. Aly Mohan, with Burnaby RCMP General Investigation Services (GIS), said in a release that they wanted to “acknowledge the teenage victim in this case for coming forward to police and sharing video that was instrumental in this investigation.”

“It is important that police hear about these types of incidents, as this type of criminal behaviour is not acceptable in our community.”