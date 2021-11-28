Evacuation order issued for parts of Abbotsford as heavy rains hit BC

After being warned a day ago to be prepared to leave immediately, some residents of Abbotsford, BC, are being evacuated due to flooding.

An evacuation order was issued for a portion of Huntingdon Village early Sunday morning and residents must leave immediately.

The areas affected by the order include:

North Boundary: All of 2nd Avenue

South Boundary: USA Border

West Boundary: Sumas Way

East Boundary: 2nd Avenue to Southern Rail (incl. the Glass Plant)

The city issued the evacuation order due to immediate danger to both life and safety caused by flooding that’s affecting Huntingdon Village. Emergency services will be on-hand to help facilitate and expedite the evacuation process.

Residents can bring their necessities like medication and ID and register at the ESS Reception Centre at Tradex. All pets must be on-leash or in their carriers or kennels.

For all Abbotsford updates, check the city’s website where they have a page listing all the important details for residents.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a red level alert on Friday, November 26, warning about potential flooding on BC’s South Coast.

Then, on Saturday, November 27, Abbotsford told residents plainly to be ready to evacuate as the nearby Nooksack River was projected to flood, affecting the Fraser Valley.