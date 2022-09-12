NewsWeather

Air quality warning issued in Calgary due to BC wildfire smoke

Peter Klein
Sep 12 2022, 4:00 pm
Darko-HD Photography/Shutterstock

The smoke from the wildfires in BC has made its way east and has forced Environment Canada to issue an air quality statement for Calgary.

This is adding to what has been a smokey last couple of weeks in the city as smoke from fires in Jasper has also affected Calgary’s air quality.

Environment Canada warns some people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. The risk is great for Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

They advise that everyone should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure to the smoke.

The smoke is causing major problems in BC with Vancouver experiencing the worst air quality in the world over the weekend.

