Reno helps Abbotsford home fetch $1.2M over 2021 price (PHOTOS)

An Abbotsford home that sold for $890,000 almost one year ago sold for $2,150,000 last week.

While luxurious renovations played a part in that massive price increase, $2.1 million for a 45-year-old home is quite something.

According to Zealty, the house was sold by Homelife Advantage Realty on February 24 and was on the market for 21 days. The asking price was $1,999,900, so it sold over asking by about $150,000.

The 2022 assessed value of 35737 Old Yale Road in Abbotsford was $1,243,000. The listing calls the renovations “substantial,” and while no dollar amount has been listed for the renovations, were they worth the extra $890,000 the house earned in just a year?

Let’s take a walk inside this swanky multi-million dollar home and find out.

Sitting at 1,969 sq ft, this two-storey home with acreage features has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house includes many features and amenities like mountain and valley views, a hot tub, and a wet bar.

The main living areas of the newly renovated Abbotsford home feature many windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in.

The property is surrounded by trees and views of the beautiful Fraser Valley landscape.

The kitchen is luxurious and open, featuring an island, brand new appliances, and a cozy seating area. There’s also a bathroom in the kitchen area which isn’t something you see very often.

Moving outside, this pad would be a killer place to host summer parties. The deck has a hot tub, fire pit, a built-in barbecue and lots of space to lounge.

The various bathrooms feature a mix of shower and tub combinations with lots of space as well. The bathroom pictured features two sinks and two showers.

The bedrooms are also fairly spacious, with natural light.

While the renovations have spruced up this 45-year-old home, would you have spent $2.1 million on it if you won the lottery?

