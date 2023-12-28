9 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in January

Lights, camera, action!

From new series to familiar favourites returning to the Metro Vancouver area, catch the cameras rolling with any of these hometown productions!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this January.

The Recruit — Season 2

Netflix’s The Recruit is filming in Vancouver this January. Previously filmed in Montreal, production for season two has been moved to the Metro Vancouver area. Starring Noah Centineo in the lead role, the series will pick up where season one left off and will be filming in town until March.

Tracker — Season 1

Tracker is a new CBS series that will be filming in Vancity through to April 2024. The thriller series is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s The Never Game novel and brings This Is Us star Justin Hartley to town. Tracker previously filmed its pilot in Vancouver over a year ago and will return to Vancouver to continue filming.

Hartley has already been spotted in the city, and he even stopped to take a selfie and chat with a fan!

My“ Hart”is full!! I’m shocked I met #JustinHartley 🥰 on the set of his new show #tracker Loved him ever since #Smallville #revenge and of course #ThisIsUs #BadMomsChristmas such a nice guy with all the time in the world, could of talked all day❤️@yvrshootstweets pic.twitter.com/paY7BT00JD — ChefB (@chefbk11) December 15, 2023

The Good Doctor — Season 7

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver. Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming will continue into July 2024.

Superman & Lois — Season 4

Superman & Lois is filming season four in the Metro Vancouver area right now. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane. The series will be on location from January through to April.

Animal Control — Season 2

Animal Control is filming in Vancouver for its second season. Starring Joel McHale, the comedy series is about an animal control officer who has a unique connection to animals that’s almost supernatural. Filming will be underway in the city from December to March 2024.

Animal Control with Joel McHale signs found in close distance to the show’s “Animal Control Northwest Seattle Division” set at Marine Drive & Manitoba in Vancouver. They are back filming for a second season from Dec. 12th to March 1st. pic.twitter.com/rjWV81vbMf — Vancouver Filming (@FilminginVan) December 12, 2023

Fire Country — Season 2

Fire Country returns to Vancouver to film for its second season! The popular CBS series follows a young convict who is given a second chance and a rare opportunity. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be on location until April 2024.

So Help Me Todd — Season 2

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is filming in Vancouver this January. The hilarious drama-comedy series stars Skylar Astin as a private investigator working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Filming for the first season also took place in Vancouver, and production for the second season will continue into April 2024.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit — Season 2

Alert: Missing Persons Unit set up shop in Hollywood North this past December to film for its second season. The Fox crime series stars Dania Ramirez as Nikki, a police officer who joins Philadelphia’s Missing Persons Unit after her son goes missing. Starring alongside Ramirez is Scott Caan as her ex-husband Jason. Together they help solve current cases while also searching for their own son.

Filming for the series may be spotted at the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street, which will be a recurring filming location for the series.

Fox series Alert: Missing Persons Unit requests recurring location at City Centre Artist's Lodge on Main Street. Production on season 2 in Vancouver expected to begin December 6th. Thanks @Jen_Eggleston. https://t.co/hubV4lhHIH — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) November 29, 2023

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational began filming in Vancouver for its first season earlier this year. Filming was on a temporary hiatus for several months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. After months at a standstill, filming has now resumed in Vancouver! Production is expected to continue until the end of January.

The new thriller series stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. The Irrational will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.