Finn Wolfhard makes surprise appearance at Canucks game in Vancouver

Finn Wolfhard, known for his roles on the hit TV series Stranger Things and the film IT, was spotted in Vancouver at the Canucks game over the weekend.

The Vancouver Canucks shared a post about the Vancouver-born actor on Instagram and X, welcoming the celebrity to the Sharks game on Saturday, which was a victory that put the team at the top of the standings.

Wolfhard was rocking a special shirt that was unveiled by the Vancouver Canucks late last month for First Nations Celebration Night.

Stranger Things have happened… Welcoming Vancouver’s own Finn Wolfhard to tonight’s #Canucks game! pic.twitter.com/Eumby1digz — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 24, 2023

The matchup with the Sharks happened to take place on Wolfhard’s birthday, and his gift from the Canucks was a 7-4 win.

Many reacted to the social media post from the Canucks, mostly about how he has matured.

“When did bro become 36 years old?” one user said.



“How has the stranger things kid surpassed me in age?” another Instagram user reacted.

Wolfhard is having one hell of a career, appearing in franchises like Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, and Pinocchio.