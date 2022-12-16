Festive filming: 7 Christmas movies that were shot in Vancouver

Bring on the holiday cheer!

Nothing feels more like Christmas than snuggling up with a cup of hot cocoa and binge-watching those classic holiday flicks. But did you know that some of your favourites were filmed right here in town?

From Deck the Halls to Christmas with the Kranks, get ready to cozy up on the couch with one of these Christmas movies that were filmed in Vancouver.

Elf

Buddy may have travelled through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gumdrops, and somehow ended up right here in Vancouver! In case you didn’t know, filming for the popular holiday movie Elf took place in Metro Vancouver back in 2003.

Starring the one and only Will Ferrell as Buddy, the movie is set in New York City, and filming took place there for some of its production. However, scenes from the North Pole and Santa’s workshop were actually filmed on sound stages in Vancouver.

Filming locations include the Pacific Coliseum, which was used to create the iconic winter wonderland in the film that we all know and love. Shooting also took place at Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam, which was transformed into NYC’s Central Park.

Deck the Halls

Back in 2006, the holiday comedy Deck the Halls filmed in the Metro Vancouver area. Starring Matthew Broderick, Danny Devito, Kirsten Davis, and Kristin Chenoweth, this movie brings some serious laughs for the holidays. The storyline follows two neighbours who battle over Christmas lights when one decides to decorate his house with over-the-top bright lights.

Filming for Deck the Halls mostly took place in Vancouver, Surrey, and White Rock. Locations like Holy Trinity Cathedral in New Westminster were used to film the comical scene where Broderick and Devito are seen washing out their eyes with holy water. Mundy Park in Coquitlam was also used to film some of the outdoor scenes.

Since it was summertime when the movie was filmed, the fictional houses were built on a sound stage in White Rock, which allowed them to create a snowy backdrop and shoot at all times of the day.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Who knew that a young Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Jessica Biel were the Christmas duo we never knew we needed in our lives? It may be cheesy, and it may have totally tanked at the box office, but there’s just something about I’ll Be Home for Christmas that brings that ’90s magic during the holidays.

In case you missed it, I’ll Be Home for Christmas follows a California college student named Jake (played by Thomas) who winds up stranded in the desert a few days before Christmas. When everything seems to go wrong, Jake embarks on a cross-country road trip trying to make it home in time for Christmas. Especially since winning his father’s 1957 Porsche is on the line.

Production took place all over Metro Vancouver including Richmond, Fort Langley, Port Coquitlam, and North Vancouver which stood in for the towns Jake travels through. Fantasy Gardens in Richmond was used as The Edelbruck Bavarian village in the film, and filming for the Santa Claus marathon scene was shot in Fort Langley.

Filming also took place at Edgemont Village in North Vancouver and Canmore, Alberta, was used for a few scenes and principal photography.

The Santa Clause 2

Another festive fave that was filmed in Metro Vancouver is The Santa Clause 2, which is the second instalment of the trilogy with Tim Allen. The film follows Allen in his pursuit of finding his very own Mrs. Claus and features quite a few locations in the city.

Remember Charlie’s high school? How about when he breaks in only to get caught by his principal? Kitsilano Secondary School was the main location used for Charlie’s school, along with Miller Park Community School in Coquitlam and Xpey’ Elementary on Hastings Street. Other filming locations include Port Moody, New Westminster, and Mammoth Studios in Burnaby.

The first movie, The Santa Clause, was also filmed here in Canada in the Greater Toronto Area.

Christmas with the Kranks

From Santa Claus to Luther Krank, another Tim Allen holiday classic that filmed some scenes in Vancouver is Christmas with the Kranks. The movie is based on the novel Skipping Christmas by John Grisham and follows a couple who decide to completely boycott Christmas one year.

While Christmas with the Kranks was mostly filmed in Chicago and California, you can catch Vancouver on the big screen during one particular scene. Pacific Centre mall was used to shoot the hilarious scene where the Kranks head to a tanning salon — so keep an eye out next time you watch it!

Starring Allen alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, this holiday flick is laugh-out-loud funny and brings that nostalgia year after year. I mean, who could forget “Free frosty, free frosty!” If you know, you know.

A Christmas Story 2

You’ll shoot your eye out!

Known as the sequel to the beloved cult classic, A Christmas Story 2 was also filmed right here in Vancouver. Set six years after the original, the movie picks up where the first one left off and follows fifteen-year-old Ralphie’s pursuit of a new car for Christmas.

Filming for the sequel took place in downtown Vancouver, New Westminster, and Burnaby. Locations you may recognize while watching include Riverview Hospital, Pacific Central Station, the streets of Gastown, or perhaps the vintage diner Save On Meats located on Hastings Street.

A Christmas Story 2 definitely saw mixed reviews, and many were disappointed that the actor who played Ralphie did not return in the second film. But for those die-hard fans, the story continues with A Christmas Story Christmas where Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie from the original. Set 33 years after the original, the newest movie was just released on HBO Max this past November.

Noelle

A more recent Christmas movie that filmed in Vancouver was Disney’s Noelle. Filming took place from October 2017 until January 2018 and the festive comedy was released in 2019.

Starring Anna Kendrick in the lead role, Noelle is a totally different take on a holiday classic where Santa’s daughter is suddenly called upon to take over the family business. While filming took place in Phoenix, Arizona, for some parts of the movie, Vancouver and Whistler were also used for some shots and principal photography. Locations like Whistler’s Olympic Park can be spotted in the film, along with Saint James Music Academy on East Cordova.