Desserts

The First Dessert serves traditional and modern Cantonese treats

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 20 2022, 11:16 pm
The First Dessert serves traditional and modern Cantonese treats
@thefirstdessert/Instagram
Dessert-centric restaurants have a special place in our hearts, so we’re always eager to hunt down the best spots in the city.

Located on Victoria Drive in East Vancouver, The First Dessert is a locally-owned Chinese restaurant that specializes in Cantonese desserts.

Offering Vancouverites a different option for the best meal of the day, The First Dessert takes traditional Cantonese-style treats that you’d find in Hong Kong – things like red bean soup, black sesame rolls, and tofu fa – and puts a modern spin on them.

With more than fifty types of sweets and snacks on the menu, there’s no shortage of desserts to choose from – plus, a lot of them can be served either warm or cold, as is traditional.

Typically, Cantonese desserts are less sweet than what you’d expect from North American ones, and a lot of them are considerably healthier, too.

A lot of The First Dessert’s options are served in bowls, like ginger milk and red bean or mango mango with mini mochi and sago, making them really beautiful and Instagrammable.

The Chinese herbal jelly Guilinggao, served with your choice of honey or sweetened condensed milk, combines herbal and sweet notes. Fans of bubble tea will also recognize some similar options here, like the Thai milk tea grass jelly with taro ball, black pearl, and sago.

The First Dessert offers happy hour deals from 3 pm to 6 pm daily, and it has both dine-in and take-out options.

The First Dessert

Address: 5857 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-522-5857

Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
