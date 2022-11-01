Reverse 7-Eleven Day is back!

To celebrate its reverse birthday, the popular convenience store chain will be offering free medium Slurpees at locations across Canada, but there is a catch.

In order to get the free Slurpee, customers will need to embrace the “reverse” of it all by wearing any article of clothing in reverse. Inside-out shirt, backwards hat, whatever you want. There are bonus fun points for making it your best ’90s-themed attire, like overalls, varsity jackets, fanny packs, or tracksuits.

At least it’s a fun catch! Halloween just ended but this is one more reason to dress up.

This returning deal will take place on Monday, November 7 from 11 am to 7 pm.

“Our birthday on July 11 or 7/11 was popular among our customers so we wanted to find another reason to celebrate our birthday again this year,” said Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada, in a media release.

“We’re bringing the party back with Reverse 7-Eleven Day on November 7 or 11/7. Slurpee fans love getting creative with our signature Slurpee events and we can’t wait to see what reverse outfits they come up with this year.”

Winter might be upon us, but a free Slurpee is still something you can enjoy.

