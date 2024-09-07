Vancouver’s real estate market is dire, at best. It’s rough to rent or buy in this city, and a recent thread on Reddit has people laughing at just how bad the housing situation is.

In the post, a screenshot of a listing in West Vancouver describes a single-family apartment as a “luxury condo on the 14th floor, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and city’s skyline.”

That was all well and fine until people noticed the description of the kitchen as “a chef’s dream.”

The listing included a photo that, unfortunately for the realtor, shows its “gourmet kitchen” as a pretty basic kitchen with limited space and a small countertop.

The disparity was so stark between the description and the photo of the kitchen that over 100 people commented on the thread to poke fun at the place.

“Technically a nightmare is a dream too, right?” one user joked.

Another user shared a similar thought, simply writing, “In their defence, they didn’t specify what type of dream… they may have been dreaming of a nicer kitchen.”

Other people took to the comments to share their disbelief at how small the kitchen is and how they would struggle to use it.

In a recurring theme across the thread, one user shared that “this would be [their] nightmare at home.”

Among the comments poking fun at the listing, one commenter managed to summarize how the apartment reflected the state of Vancouver’s housing market, writing how luxury homes in the city are properties with “basic appliances and cheaper laminate floor with basic counters.”

What do you think of this listing? Let us know in the comments below.