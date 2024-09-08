NewsCrime

Strangers intervene after man threatens to stab woman in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Sep 8 2024, 5:19 pm
Strangers intervene after man threatens to stab woman in Vancouver

Thanks to a group of strangers, a woman threatened by someone with a knight was able to avoid being seriously injured last night, Vancouver police said.

A 23-year-old shopkeeper was leaving work in Mount Pleasant just before 9 pm Saturday when a man with his face covered and carrying a knife grabbed her from behind, according to police.

“The suspect threatened to stab her, and as she called out for help, the suspect pulled her into a nearby lane,” a VPD statement reads.

As the woman called for help, a 29-year-old man who was passing by heard her and saw her struggling with the suspect. Police said immediately after, the man flagged over two other men in a passing car, and the three of them began yelling at the suspect until he released the woman and ran away.

One of the men called 9-1-1, and police said the violent strong-arm robbery prompted a major police response in East Vancouver, including more than 30 VPD officers and members of the Vancouver Police Canine Unit.

When officers arrived at the scene, they provided care for the victim, collected evidence, and began to search for the suspect.

“Three total strangers acted bravely and decisively when a fellow citizen was in danger, and in doing so, they stopped this violent crime in progress,” Sergeant Steve Addison said. “We are grateful to these three men for their quick thinking and for the actions they took to help someone in need.”

The suspect, who was identified as a 59-year-old man who frequented the area, was later located in a vehicle around 10:30 pm by VPD Crime Watch volunteers patrolling near South Memorial Park, at Ross Street and East 43rd Avenue.

“He was taken into custody by VPD officers and transported to jail, where he is currently in custody,” police said.

The young woman was taken to hospital and is recovering.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins

Nikitha is a reporter with Daily Hive based primarily in Surrey. Her journalism focuses on bringing complex and compelling stories to light, and digging deep into outcomes and impacts on communities. When she's not writing, researching, or interviewing, she is often found struggling to learn Spanish and finding the best matcha around.

+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop