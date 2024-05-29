Another major mixed-use development has been approved by the City for Richmond — this time for a large site just next to Richmond Olympic Oval.

Earlier this month, the development permit panel approved Landa Global Properties’ proposal to redevelop the 3.5-acre site of 6851-6871 Elmbridge Way — located immediately south of the Oval’s main entrance and immediately west of the T&T Supermarket Ora Store.

Replacing existing warehouse buildings, there will be three buildings up to 15 storeys, with the primary use being residential with a total of 376 homes. This includes 341 strata market condominium homes and 35 below-market rental homes.

Additionally, there will be a hotel with 214 guest rooms and 15,000 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant uses to activate the surrounding streets. The hotel will be located on the east side of the complex, fronting the existing laneway.

There will be over 8,000 sq ft of indoor amenity spaces and about 34,000 sq ft of landscaped outdoor amenity space on the base podium’s vast rooftop, including various shared areas between residents and hotel guests — featuring an outdoor swimming pool — and other separate areas just for residents.

According to design firm Arno Matis Architecture & Urbanism, the building curvatures and undulations are inspired by the tidal flats of the river delta and its rippled sand patterns. PFS is the landscape architectural design firm.

“The design represents an exciting evolution of an architectural language inspired by nature, completely unique to the City of Richmond,” said Arno Matis, the principal of the namesake architectural firm. The design team also previously worked with the developer on the nearby Cascade City mixed-use development.

It was previously noted that an elaborate clubhouse amenity for hotel guests and residents would look and feel like a country club, with design elements influenced by high-end Asian hotels. Studio Munge, which designed the Rosewood Hotel Georgia and JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, will fulfill the interior design needs of the hotel component.

The project’s public benefits entail a $6 million cash community amenity contribution (CACs) to the municipal government and the in-kind CACs of a new north-west connector road on the west side of the complex, four public plazas, and 52 vehicle parking stalls for Richmond Olympic Oval events and the general public when not in use by the Oval.

Similar to many other large-scale mixed-use developments in Richmond, due to the ground conditions, the vehicle parking will be situated within multiple levels in the core of the base podium. The complex will host 675 vehicle parking stalls and 782 bike parking spaces. The nearest SkyTrain station, Lansdowne Station, is about a 15-minute walk away.

Altogether, there will be 490,000 sq ft of total building floor area.

Just to the west, there is also a substantially larger proposal to redevelop about 20 acres of warehouse and commercial properties into a 2.9 million sq ft mixed-use development with the condominium, rental housing, hotel, office, retail, and restaurant uses.

Earlier this month, the municipal government also approved the official community plan (OCP) amendments and rezoning for the high-density, mixed-use redevelopment of the Richmond Night Market site next to SkyTrain Bridgeport Station. There will be significant hotel, office, retail, restaurant, and entertainment uses, but zero residential uses.