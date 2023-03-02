Two years after receiving Richmond City Council’s approval for the overall concept of redeveloping Lansdowne Centre shopping mall, the long-envisioned project is now taking its next major steps.

Vanprop Investments, the owner of the 50-acre mall, announced today it entered into a joint venture with local developer Bosa Properties to achieve the first phase of the redevelopment.

A rezoning application has been submitted for the first phase of the redevelopment, which is based on the site-wide master plan approved in March 2021. The master plan guides all subsequent rezoning applications for the multiple phases to build the redevelopment.

“With Bosa Properties as our partner for the Phase 1 development, we are excited to bring our Master Plan to life by energizing the existing Lansdowne Centre and unlocking the potential of a retail-centric site while expanding on its ability to contribute to the city and region,” said Kevin Hoffman, the CEO of Vanprop Investments, in a statement.

“We take enormous pride in Lansdowne, and as we have done for almost 40 years, we are investing in the evolution and future of the mall, the location and our community.”

This first phase with Bosa Properties entails mixed-use buildings with condominiums, rental homes, and commercial space.

The first condominium building will have about 400 condominium homes within 14 floors on top of a base podium with retail/restaurant uses, while the second condominium building with 13 storeys will have about 375 condominium homes.

There will also be a secured purpose-built rental housing building with 300 units in the first phase, containing 150 market rental units and 150 low-end market rental units.

In total, the entire first phase provides about 1,075 homes with a range of unit sizes to meet different household needs.

If this rezoning application is approved within the expected timelines, construction on the first phase could begin in March 2025.

“Community- building has always been at the heart of Bosa Properties, and we’re working together with our partner to create a holistic, mixed-use destination that brings new energy to the heart of Richmond – setting the tone for evolving lifestyle trends and offering new housing options for a growing city,” said Colin Bosa, the CEO of Bosa Properties.

The existing indoor mall will not be impacted by the construction activities of the first phase, as it will replace surface vehicle parking. As part of the first phase, there will also be new pedestrian pathways to improve access to reach SkyTrain Lansdowne Station and the creation of the first new on-site public park space.

The later phases of the redevelopment will result in the demolition of the entirety of the existing indoor mall.

Existing condition of Lansdowne Mall:

Future condition of Lansdowne Centre upon full redevelopment:

Over time, according to the approved master plan, the redevelopment will replace the existing indoor mall’s retail space by building new replacement commercial space within the base levels of the mixed-use buildings on the west side of the property — closest to No. 3 Road and the Canada Line.

The future retail offerings will be arranged as an outdoor “experiential lifestyle centre” instead of an indoor mall. The total retail space in the redevelopment will be about the same size as what currently exists today.

Based on the 2021 master plan, new roads and pedestrian-only corridors will cut through the property, and there will be acres of new public and open spaces, including a five-acre, events-friendly central public park at the south side fronting Lansdowne Road.

A community centre and a 1.5-acre civic plaza are also eyed next to the SkyTrain station to provide a gateway into the redevelopment.

Upon full buildout, in accordance with the master plan, the entire mall redevelopment will generate 4,500 homes in 3.8 million sq ft of residential space for as many as 10,000 residents, and 688,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses — exceeding the 600,000 sq ft of floor area in the existing indoor mall.

Lansdowne Mall was first built in 1977, and it has been owned by Vanprop Investments since 1984.

For several years now, construction has been underway nearby on the mixed-use building additions to CF Richmond Centre shopping mall, which will add 2,300 homes and new retail/restaurant uses. The indoor mall will be retained, as the new development will replace the mall’s parking with new underground parking.