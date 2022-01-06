Seniors' home care facility proposed for Granville Street in Vancouver

Seven single-family lots at the northwest corner of the intersection of Granville Street and West 47th Avenue in Vancouver’s Westside could be redeveloped into a seniors housing and community care complex.

Local developer Intracorp has partnered with senior housing operator Amica to redevelop 6151-6261 Granville Street into an 80-ft-tall, six-storey building with 226 units for seniors, including 98 units for assisted living, 84 units for long-term assisted care living, and 44 units for long-term assisted memory care.

The privately operated seniors’ care facility will feature ample amenities and programming for its residents, including an indoor swimming pool, and a vast outdoor rooftop common area. The main entrance into the complex is through a port cochere in the laneway on the western side of the complex.

“The design and massing of the building provides a sensitive fit into this established Kerrisdale neighbourhood, with amenities and support services that are considerable in size and type to add to the quality of life of residents,” states design firm Rositch Hemphill Architects.

“It’s a smart, responsible way to transition a neighbourhood that has a long-standing tradition of single-family homes. It allows for a new housing type to be built along a main arterial in a way that does not take away from the character of the neighbourhood, but adds to its richness and diversity.”

A single underground level provides 115 vehicle parking stalls and 28 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is 226,130 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.76 times larger than the size of the lot.

Proponents have noted in their application there is an emerging need for more seniors’ home care facilities given the forthcoming growth in the senior population.