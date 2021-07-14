231 homes in four buildings proposed for Oak Street in South Vancouver

A land assembly of 12 single-family homes, located south of West 64th Avenue along the west side of Oak Street, in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood are slated to be redeveloped into a multi-family residential complex.

Arno Matis Architecture’s rezoning application for the sites at 8029-8225 Oak Street and 1012 West 64th Avenue calls for four mid-rise buildings — three six-storey buildings, and one eight-storey building — up to 95 ft (28.8 metres) in height.

There would be a total of 231 condominium homes, with a unit mix of one studio, 106 one-bedroom units, 102 two-bedroom units, and 22 three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenities, including a pocket public park with a children’s play area accessible to the public between the two northernmost buildings, and a mid-block pedestrian connection between the two centrally-situated buildings.

About 10,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space is slated within the ground levels of the two southernmost buildings, expanding the small node of retail uses currently found at the intersection of West 67th Avenue and Oak Street.

“The objective of our proposal is to bring forward a unique ‘transit-oriented’ mixed-use project with a high standard of architectural design, form and expression,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

“The site development also must consider sensitive transitions to the single-family neighbourhood. Scale, materiality and form are critical to consider in executing the shift in scale from low density single-family to mid-density urban.”

The total floor area of all buildings combined is 211,339 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density with a floor area that is 3.1 times the size of the 68,300 sq ft lot.

Underground levels will provide 272 vehicle parking stalls and 497 bike parking spaces. The development site is next to the No. 17 Downtown/Oak Street bus stop, and a 15-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Marine Drive Station.

Immediately to the south, the strip mall at 8257 Oak Street — the northwest corner of the intersection of Oak Street and West 67th Avenue — will be redeveloped into an eight-storey building with 6,000 sq ft of ground level retail, 8,700 sq ft of office space on the second level, and 62 homes on the upper levels.

On the east side of the street, 989 West 67th Avenue will also be redeveloped into an eight-storey building with retail and restaurant space on the ground level, office space on the second level, and 43 homes within the upper levels, while 988 West 64th Avenue and 8030-8130 Oak Street — a half-block land assembly — will be transformed into three six-storey buildings with 130 homes.

These mid-rise development forms are catalyzed by the city’s Marpole Community Plan.