Two large single-family lots in Vancouver’s Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood will be redeveloped into a six-storey secured purpose-built rental housing building.

A new development permit application by Strand Development calls for the redevelopment of 6065-6075 Collingwood Place, which is currently occupied by two houses that front the internal local street of Collingwood Place to the east.

The land assembly is located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Southwest Marine Drive and Dunbar Street.

This latest application step follows Vancouver City Council’s decision in November 2023 to approve the rezoning application under the Secured Rental Policy, which provides a framework for building low-rise multi-family secured purpose-built rental housing buildings along major streets.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Designed by Yamamoto Architecture, there will be a total of 101 secured market rental units, with a unit size mix of 25 studios, 40 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the sixth level, along with a smaller space on the ground level.

The total building floor area will reach 63,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 2.4 times larger than the size of the 26,500 sq ft lot.

There will be 52 vehicle parking stalls within a single underground level. During the initial rezoning planning process, the intention was to place the parkade entrance on Collingwood Place. But after hearing traffic concerns from local residents, a decision was made to place the parkade entrance in the laneway at the north side of the building — at the top of the 30-ft downward grade change across the site. In addition to vehicle parking, there will also be 154 bike parking spaces. The building’s lobby will front Dunbar Street.

Records show both properties last changed hands in January 2024 in deals worth $7.9 million for 6065 Collingwood Place and $6.28 million for 6075 Collingwood Place.

Other similarly sized low-rise secured purpose-built rental housing buildings are planned for the immediate area.

Immediately to the south, there will be a public pedestrian pathway and a five-storey rental housing building at the address of 6081-6083 Collingwood Place, which saw its rezoning application by another developer approved by City Council in October 2023 under the Secured Rental Policy. A development permit application has yet to be submitted.

Just across the street, immediately to the west, Strand Development has another project of redeveloping the three single-family lots of 5995-6015 Dunbar Street into a six-storey building with 76 secured market rental units, which is also designed by Yamamoto Architecture. The rezoning application under the Secured Rental Policy was approved in April 2023, and the subsequent development permit application submitted in May 2023 was approved in September 2023.

Earlier this month, City Council approved the rezoning application for the nearby project at the land assembly of nine single-family lots at 3329-3249 West 41st Avenue and 5649-5683 Blenheim Street — the northwest corner of the intersection of West 41st Avenue and Blenheim Street. It will be redeveloped by Intracorp Homes and seniors’ residence operator Amica into a six-storey community care facility with 232 units.

And immediately west of the seniors’ home complex, Sightline Properties will turn 3449-3479 West 41st Avenue into a six-storey building with 114 market rental homes.

All five of these projects fall within TransLink’s Dunbar bus loop transit-oriented area, which is just one of two standalone bus exchanges within Vancouver that are designated as a transit-oriented area by the provincial government’s new transit-oriented development legislation.

Under the legislation, the transit-oriented area radius for bus exchanges extends 400 metres. All three sites are within the area of the radius where the legislation prescribes minimum allowances of up to six storeys and up to 2.5 FAR.

The four projects that will see secured purpose-built rental housing uses could be particularly beneficial for students studying at the University of British Columbia who are in need of housing within close proximity to campus. The area is well-served by frequent bus services, including the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.