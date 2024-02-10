RE/MAX Vancouver Westside office to be redeveloped into rental housing

Existing condition of 3215 Macdonald Street (Google Maps) and an artistic rendering of the rental housing project (Proscenium Architecture & Interiors).

A modest secured purpose-built rental housing building will replace the decades-long RE/MAX Crest Realty office building in Vancouver’s Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood.

A new rezoning application submitted by Proscenium Architecture & Interiors calls for the redevelopment of the 1951-built, single-level office building at 3215 Macdonald Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of West 16th Avenue and Macdonald Street.

There will be a new five-storey mixed-use building with 22 rental homes, with a unit size mix of five studios, eight one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit. Residents will have access to shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the fifth level.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

On the ground level, the project calls for 2,600 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses.

A single underground level will contain 10 vehicle parking stalls and 43 bike parking spaces. The total building floor area will reach 20,640 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.72 times larger than the size of the 7,540 sq ft lot.

This project falls under the City’s new Secured Rental Policy, which not only enables low-rise secured purpose-built rental housing buildings along arterial roads but also simplifies and expedites the application and review of such projects. The policy has spurred many projects since it first went into effect about two years ago.