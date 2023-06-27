76 rental homes coming to Dunbar Street in Vancouver's Westside

A six-storey secured purpose-built market rental housing building will replace three single-family houses mid-block on the west side of Dunbar Street between Southwest Marine Drive and West 41st Avenue.

Strand Development’s new development permit application submitted to the City of Vancouver calls for 76 market rental units with a unit size mix of 19 studios, 29 one-bedroom units, and 28 two-bedroom units.

This development permit application is the project’s next step after the developer received Vancouver City Council’s rezoning application approval in April 2023. This project is amongst the first applications under the City’s new Secured Rental Policy, which creates an expedited and simplified rezoning process for secured rental housing buildings up to six storeys along arterial roads. There has been a surge in such applications ever since the policy went into effect in late 2021.

This project, designed by Yamamoto Architecture and David Stoyko Landscape Architect, will have a total building floor area of 48,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.2 times larger than the lot.

One underground level will provide 33 vehicle parking stalls and 114 secured bike parking spaces.

Records show the properties at 5995-6015 Dunbar Street were acquired in August 2020 to form the land assembly.

The development site is located close to several frequent bus routes, including the R4 RapidBus and No. 49 reaching the nearby University of British Columbia (UBC) campus. This project will likely spur interest from students seeking housing options in close proximity to campus.

Each year, UBC has a waitlist of 6,000 students seeking on-campus housing, with unmet demand particularly spilling out into the Vancouver Westside neighbourhoods of West Point Grey, Dunbar-Southlands, and Kitsilano.