A real estate company that specializes in selling architect-designed mid-century modern and contemporary homes is leading a trend in Vancouver to save heritage homes from demolition.

West Coast Modern announced on Tuesday, May 31, that it sold Arthur Erickson’s Starship House in what they’re calling one of the “most significant architectural sales in Western Canada.”

Originally listed for $4.8 million, the home sold for $4.3 million. It was purchased by an out-of-province private buyer, who did a ton of research before submitting their offer. They plan to not only preserve the home but also restore it to its former glory.

“This sale puts Vancouver on the world map in terms of recognition of architecturally significant homes,” said West Coast Modern’s Trent Rodney in a release.

“This means that homes designed by Arthur Erickson and other mid-century architects have never been more appreciated by the market.”

Built in 1968, the Arthur Erickson-designed home sits on the cliff edge above Horseshoe Bay.

“This precedent-setting sale is indicative of a broader trend that sees a shift in the market with high net worth buyers valuing expertly designed homes that are connected to nature over the oversized mansions of yore,” said Rodney.

“This mirrors similar trends that we have observed in London, Palm Springs, and Melbourne, where increasingly sophisticated buyers are seeking out homes with architectural significance and history over heaps of space.”

Now, Rodney says that owners of other architecturally significant homes should reach out to their realtor because this historic home sale may affect their home’s valuation.

You can learn more about the Starship House by visiting West Coast Modern.