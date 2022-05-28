Rental homes proposed for long-vacant corner at 12th Avenue and Clark Drive

A modest mixed-use development with rental housing above commercial retail space is proposed for the southeast corner of the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Clark Drive in Vancouver’s Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood.

Property owner XGX Apartment and design firm Sea to Sky Architecture have submitted a rezoning application for 1302-1318 East 12th Avenue.

The property has been vacant for many years, but it was recently sold by Goodman Commercial for $4.38 million — above the Fall 2020 asking price of $3.45 million.

There would be a six-storey building, with 33 secured market rental homes. The unit size mix is roughly equally split between one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units.

Multiple retail and restaurant units on the ground level will have a combined total floor area of about 4,600 sq ft of commercial space.

The design incorporates various green walls, green roofs, and a rooftop amenity space for residents.

“This is an urban infill project designed in keeping with the City of Vancouver’s green building policy, and to meet the urgent demands for rental housing in the City,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

“The proposed units are designed with a standardization of units which allows for fabrication off-site, thereby shortening the construction process and allowing the units to reach the market sooner.”

The proposed total floor area is about 35,900 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is three times larger than the size of the 11,400 sq ft lot.

Two underground levels contain 29 vehicle parking stalls and 56 secured bike parking spaces.

The site is across from two gas stations at the intersection’s northwest and northeast corners, and low-storey, mixed-use buildings at the southwest corner. SkyTrain’s Commercial-Broadway and VCC-Clark stations are each about a 10-minute walk away.