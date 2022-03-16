No one bought the winning ticket in Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max draw

A $55 million jackpot has slipped through the cracks with no winning ticket sold in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw.

However, a lucky ticket holder in Quebec and another in Ontario will claim two of the four available Maxmillion prizes.

Canadians have another chance to win big in the next draw on March 18, which will have an estimated $60 million jackpot.

Six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each will also be up for grabs.

This isn’t the first time the prize didn’t land in anyone’s bank account. In early February, no one claimed a $30 million Lotto Max jackpot that was sold in Toronto.