Strathcona multi-home blaze took 55 firefighters to bring it under control

Megan Devlin
Oct 8 2024, 4:37 pm
eacmich/Shutterstock | @NotNotNikii/X

Dozens of firefighters responded to Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood Sunday night for a large fire that involved multiple homes.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it took 55 firefighters to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of East Pender Street, with photos and video from the scene showing the flames rising high above homes and burning trees.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt. Daily Hive has reached out to VFRS, the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department, and BC Emergency Health Services for details.

[email protected]
