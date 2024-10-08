Dozens of firefighters responded to Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood Sunday night for a large fire that involved multiple homes.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said it took 55 firefighters to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

55 firefighters. — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 8, 2024

The fire broke out in the 1000 block of East Pender Street, with photos and video from the scene showing the flames rising high above homes and burning trees.

Third-alarm fire – 1000 block of Pender. Fire fighters are on scene to manage the situation. Please give them the space they need to work safely and efficiently. 📸: raegirl88 on X pic.twitter.com/blvSD2ElVF — Van Fire Fighters (@IAFF18) October 8, 2024

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt. Daily Hive has reached out to VFRS, the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department, and BC Emergency Health Services for details.