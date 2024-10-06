Metro Vancouver community "choked" after fire destroys beloved restaurant

The owners of a beloved neighbourhood restaurant in Langley said they’re going through a “very difficult time” after a fire destroyed the restaurant over the weekend.

This weekend, a fire broke out in Langley’s McBurney Plaza area, destroying an eatery called Viva Mexico.

Videos online spread widely as dark grey clouds of smoke rose into the air.

The Township of Langley Fire Department shared on X that crews were on the scene of the major fire Saturday morning to help Langley City Fire Rescue Service. It advised people to avoid the intersection of Fraser Highway near Glover Road.

As of Sunday morning, the area has reopened and photos of the scene show the aftermath of the extensive fire.

Many neighbouring businesses like Forever Yours Lingerie shared their condolences for Viva Mexico.

“We are sending our love and prayers to our neighbours @vivamexico_ca during this heartbreaking time.”

At the time of the fire, many businesses that surrounded the restaurant closed.

“Fraser Hwy is completely closed and surrounding businesses have been evacuated,” the Forever Yours Lingerie Instagram post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forever Yours Lingerie (@foreveryourslingerie)

“I’m sitting here watching it burn to the ground, literally crying, realizing how quickly you can lose everything. Times are so incredibly hard for small businesses right now (and have been for literally the last five years). Please support your local small businesses; we’re struggling😔.”

Dozens of folks online have also shared their support for the business.

“I was choked to hear the news!! Your restaurant was my favourite!!!” one person wrote.

“I have so many memories with my family at Viva Mexico,” others said.

Viva Mexico shared a post online to thank people for their solidarity amid the “painful” moment.

“Your messages give us strength and hope. We promise to come back stronger, with the same love for our community. Thank you for standing with us,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viva Mexico Restaurant (@vivamexico_ca)

In response people pled, “Please rebuild and have another restaurant! You’re my favorite! ❤️🔥”

“💙💙💙 This community loves you and stands with you 💙💙💙” another person said.

It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

Daily Hive reached out to the Langley City Fire Rescue Service and Viva Mexico for further comment.