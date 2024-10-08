Vancouver fire crews respond to multi-home blaze in Strathcona

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to Strathcona on Monday night after several homes caught fire in the East Vancouver neighbourhood.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry wrote on social media that crews were called to East Pender Street and Raymur Avenue before 8:40 pm. The area is a mix of industrial and apartment structures and is a block from East Hastings Street.

“Our fire crews are on scene in the 1000 BLK of E Pender St for multiple houses on fire. Avoid the area.”

Many have shared videos and pictures of the fire, which was visible from kilometres away as it burned several metres high above the structures, and some images show the fire has spread to some trees as well.

Big fire on Glen drive in Vancouver, praying all humans and pets are safe 💕 #vancouverfire #vancouvernews pic.twitter.com/hX2sY0NR25 — Ali (@Raegirl88) October 8, 2024

“Does anyone smell smoke or where its coming from??” Another person asked on Facebook from Yaletown.

More to come….