A Look Inside: Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs are for sale (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Dec 7 2022, 8:37 pm
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has come to own one of Canada’s most popular hot springs resorts.

Mark Lester founded the Unique Properties Group at Colliers and specializes in selling unique properties from ski resorts and marinas to golf courses and cattle ranches. He tells Daily Hive Urbanized that his Fairmont Hot Springs listing has “received considerable interest.”

While there isn’t an exact listing price for the property, the pricing guidance Lester provided to the market is “in the $50 million range.”

Let’s take a look at this resort and see what makes it so exceptional.

According to the property’s brochure, the four-season resort property located in the East Kootenays is home to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs, just three hours from Calgary.

A popular vacation destination, especially for weddings and retreats, there’s more to do here than just soak in the hot springs.

There’s also golf, skiing, snowboarding, hiking, biking, and fishing offered by the property.

But these hot springs are certainly the main attraction:

The resort has 151 guest rooms across various cabins, cottages, and lodges. The hot springs can be used year-round, with three outdoor and two indoor pools.

On the site, there are also several food and beverage outlets, an RV park, a spa, a ski hill with 14 runs, a golf course with a driving range and golf club, plus an outdoor activity centre where you can play tennis, minigolf, and more.

What would you do if you owned this resort?

