5 Vancouver Island cities where you can buy a three-bedroom house for less than $500K (PHOTOS)
Nov 9 2022, 11:39 pm
Is half a million dollars enough to get you a single-family home in BC? Depends on where you look.
On Vancouver Island, there are a handful of places where you can find hidden gem properties that clock in under budget.
Of course, some of these are in need of TLC. But for the thrifty, handy, and optimistic – these affordable Vancouver Island homes could be the perfect fit for you.
Here’s a look at five properties under $500,000 that you can get on the Island.
1. Duncan
- $450,000 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,156 square feet
2. Nanaimo
- $449,900 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,098 square feet
3. Ladysmith
- $399,300 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 2,014 square feet
4. Port Alberni
- $324,900 asking price
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 2,025 square feet
5. Gold River
- $399,900 asking price
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 1,810 square feet