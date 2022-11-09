Real EstateUrbanized

5 Vancouver Island cities where you can buy a three-bedroom house for less than $500K (PHOTOS)

Nov 9 2022, 11:39 pm
Is half a million dollars enough to get you a single-family home in BC? Depends on where you look.

On Vancouver Island, there are a handful of places where you can find hidden gem properties that clock in under budget.

Of course, some of these are in need of TLC. But for the thrifty, handy, and optimistic – these affordable Vancouver Island homes could be the perfect fit for you.

Here’s a look at five properties under $500,000 that you can get on the Island.

1. Duncan

vancouver island house

Constantin Popa PREC*
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

6206 Somenos Road
  • $450,000 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,156 square feet

2. Nanaimo

house

Jason Simard PREC*
eXp Realty

575 Rosehill Street

  • $449,900 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,098 square feet

3. Ladysmith

house

John Surtees PREC*
eXp Realty

132 White Street

  • $399,300 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 2,014 square feet

4. Port Alberni

house

Vittoria Solda PREC*
Royal LePage Pacific Rim Realty – The Fenton Group

2850 6th Avenue

  • $324,900 asking price
  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,025 square feet

5. Gold River

house

Dawn Dakin
eXp Realty

491 Eagle Crescent

  • $399,900 asking price
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 1,810 square feet
