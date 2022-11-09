5 Vancouver Island cities where you can buy a three-bedroom house for less than $500K (PHOTOS)

Is half a million dollars enough to get you a single-family home in BC? Depends on where you look.

On Vancouver Island, there are a handful of places where you can find hidden gem properties that clock in under budget.

Of course, some of these are in need of TLC. But for the thrifty, handy, and optimistic – these affordable Vancouver Island homes could be the perfect fit for you.

Here’s a look at five properties under $500,000 that you can get on the Island.

1. Duncan

$450,000 asking price

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,156 square feet

2. Nanaimo

575 Rosehill Street

$449,900 asking price

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,098 square feet

3. Ladysmith

132 White Street

$399,300 asking price

Four bedrooms

One bathroom

2,014 square feet

4. Port Alberni

2850 6th Avenue

$324,900 asking price

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

2,025 square feet

5. Gold River

491 Eagle Crescent