Do your retirement plans include hanging out in your vineyard and watching the sunset over the lake? BC is the perfect place for that dream and we found a property for sale in Naramata that is the epitome of la dolce vita.

Tamaran Residence is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $9,980,000. With five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and more than 6,700 square feet of space, it has an unbeatable lake view.

Located on the Naramata Bench, about seven minutes from the town centre and 10 minutes from Penticton, the property has about 6.5 acres of vineyards bursting with delicious Merlot, Gewurtztraminer, Cabernet Franc, and Pinot Gris grapes.

The home’s striking angular architecture collides with the natural landscape to create an enticing juxtaposition.

Designed by architect Robert Mackenzie, the home has many sustainable features like geothermal heating and cooling, solar panels, and an electric car charging system.

Let’s take a look inside now and see what it’s like inside a nearly $10 million vineyard mansion.

The main living space is ethereal, with ultra-high ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace at its core.

Elements inside the home complement the natural environment and provide contrast, featuring locally sourced finishes like veneer ceiling panels, rough-cut stone, bamboo, exposed steel framing, and polished concrete floors.

Massive sunset-facing windows open up and let the outdoors in, showing off the vineyard and the Okanagan Lake views.

And you have to love wine to live here. Otherwise, this wine cellar with a tasting room would feel pretty empty.

Let’s end our tour by checking out the infinity pool.

There is so much outdoor entertainment space in this home that you could always have friends over in the summer to take a tip in the lake-facing infinity pool.

Would you like to live in this $10 million vineyard mansion in Naramata?