The Ridge Meadows RCMP officer killed during a shooting in Coquitlam on Friday has been identified as 51-year-old Cst. Rick (Fredrick) O’Brien.

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“This is an extremely difficult and tragic day for the members of the Ridge Meadows Detachment, Coquitlam RCMP where the incident occurred, and the greater BC RCMP and RCMP family,” stated McDonald.

“Led by example”

O’Brien leaves behind his wife and children. He was born in Ottawa and just celebrated his seventh year of service with the BC RCMP.

His entire RCMP career was served with the Ridge Meadows Detachment as a frontline officer and in community policing.

McDonald added that within his first few months on the job, O’Brien took part in a rescue of home invasion victims, including a child. The incident ended in the arrest of armed suspects. O’Brien was awarded a CO Commendation for Bravery and a provincial award for his efforts in the rescue.

“Cst. O’Brien led by example, and had a great sense of humour. He was well respected by his peers and the community,” stated McDonald.

IHIT and IIO BC investigate Coquitlam shooting

The shooting incident occurred at approximately 10 am as Ridge Meadows RCMP were executing a search warrant on a residence near the intersection of Pine Tree Way and Glen Drive, in Coquitlam.

The attending officers “became engaged in an altercation with a man which resulted in multiple officers being injured –including our member and the suspect being shot,” stated McDonald.

Emergency Health Services transported all of those injured to the hospital. This includes one male suspect, with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Brien succumbed to his injuries on the scene, added McDonald.

As for the two other officers who were injured, one has been treated and is with family. The other officer remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is currently conducting an investigation into the death of Cst. O’Brien and the injuries of the other officers.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIO BC) is also investigating the incident in relation to police actions.

McDonald noted that O’Brien’s death comes weeks away from the one-year anniversary of the death of Cst. Shaelyn Yang, the Burnaby RCMP officer who was stabbed and killed last fall.

“While many who serve and protect will never have to pay the ultimate sacrifice as they do incredible and life changing things every day …. a day like today reminds us how dangerous the job can be and the ultimate price that is paid in service to our community,” he said.