Man tours and exposes decaying BC ferry "left to rot" (VIDEO)

A decaying BC ferry left in ruins on the Fraser River in Mission has been checked over after a video of the vessel raised environmental concerns it was leaking pollutants into the waterway.

The Queen of Sidney, which sailed for nearly 40 years, was retired by BC Ferries in the early 2000s and sold to a private investor as a barge for over $80,000.

It’s technically moored on private property, but that hasn’t kept many lookie-loos from visiting the boat.

A Reddit user shared a first-person video exploring the ship’s interior, and it doesn’t look to be in great condition.

“It’s pretty much being left to rot,” the Redditor commented.

“I’m only sharing this because more people need to be aware of the contamination inside of this ship that is slowly making its way into the Fraser River. If water is getting in, oil is getting out,” the Reddit user said.

The Canadian Coast Guard — taking the lead on this matter — has jurisdiction over pollution in navigable waters and advises against anyone getting aboard the ship.

“Members of the public should never venture into or on a vessel of concern due to the many potential hazards these vessels can pose,” it said in a statement.



The Reddit user acknowledged the safety concerns in a comment.

“If you’re not a seasoned idiot like myself who’s familiar with doing this sort of thing, then it’s best to stay out,” he said.

“It’s pretty much being left to rot like the one next to it.”

Whose responsibility is it, were the ship posing a danger? According to the Coast Guard, it would be the ship’s owner.

After complaints were made, provincial environmental protection officers examined the vessel earlier this week.

“Environmental protection officers observed no pollution entering the Fraser River,” BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said Friday.

“Provincial officers will continue to monitor the situation and work with the vessel owner and CCG to protect the environment,” it added.

It’s been used for films and TV shows but has been an eyesore for the area, and many critics have called on the owner to fix the boat or take it apart.