Ridge Meadows Mountie dead after shooting in Coquitlam

A Ridge Meadows Mountie is dead, and other officers have been injured after an apparent shootout in a residential area of Coquitlam.

BC Emergency Health Services said it transported everyone who was injured to hospital, “but one of the officers was shot and succumbed to their injuries.”

On Friday morning, Coquitlam RCMP reported that an ongoing police incident had forced the closure of Glen Drive between Pinetree Way and High Street. RCMP warned the public to avoid the area.

IHIT has now been deployed and will assume conduct into the investigation into the officer’s death and the injuries to the other officers.

A release from the BC RCMP suggests that the suspect was also transported to the hospital.

The police incident caused significant traffic issues, including impacts to TransLink service.

BC Premier David Eby commented on the incident while attending the UBCM convention in Vancouver.

“There’s been a critical incident in Coquitlam involving the RCMP,” he said.

Due to the shooting, the City of Coquitlam tweeted that all programs and activities had been cancelled for the day at Glen Pine Pavillion.

🛑As a result, all programs and activities at Glen Pine Pavilion (1200 Glen Pine Court) have been cancelled for today. Those in registered programs will be contacted by staff shortly. https://t.co/dduGNUdMBK — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) September 22, 2023

“The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia will concurrently investigate the actions of police,” RCMP said.