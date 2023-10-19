Another major anchor commercial development with a high concentration of office and creative/light industrial job spaces could be built in the core of the Mount Pleasant Industrial Area (MPIA) of Vancouver.

PCI Developments recently submitted a rezoning application to redevelop various properties at the northwest corner of the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Ontario Street — the addresses of 5 West 4th Avenue, 4 West 3rd Avenue, and 16 West 3rd Avenue.

This includes the preservation and restoration of the 1955-built red brick warehouse building, with a one storey vertical expansion for a total of three storeys with 36,000 sq ft of floor area. This building was previously known as “Dominion Steam Laundry, Nelson’s Laundry,” which is currently tenanted to Alsco Uniforms.

The other existing low-storey commercial structures on the remaining parcels of the L-shaped land assembly, formed in June 2020, based on acquisition records, will be demolished for two new terraced buildings. PCI acquired the heritage building from Alsco Uniforms.

The new west building will rise 10 storeys, and the new north building will rise 11 storeys.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The entire complex will carry a total building floor area of nearly 480,000 sq ft, including 240,000 sq ft of creative/light industrial spaces within high-ceiling lower floor spaces, nearly 171,000 sq ft of office space within the upper levels, about 60,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant spaces on the ground level, and a 9,400 sq ft childcare facility.

Other than the slight height difference, both new mid-rise buildings practically carry a mirroring architectural design. There are terraced decks on the side of each building that face inwards towards the core of the city block — terraces on the east side for the west building, and the west side for the north building.

Architectural firm Perkins&Will and landscaping firm PFS Studio are the project’s designers. PCI has worked with Perkins&Will for some of its most prominent developments, including Marine Gateway.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Along the complex’s West 4th Avenue frontage, which is the southern frontage that stretches the length of the entire city block, a significant mid-block setback in the new building will create a privately-owned public plaza, which will be an event-friendly space for outdoor performances. The 4,500 sq ft plaza will also see regular activity from the building’s restaurant frontage and patio areas.

The laneway that cuts through the city block could potentially see temporary closures to become an “activated zone” for local arts and cultural uses.

The floor area ratio density would reach a floor area that is 6.6 times larger than the size of the 1.66 acre lot. Underground levels will accommodate about 385 vehicle parking stalls. The site is about a 15-minute walk to the Canada Line’s Olympic Village Station, and about a 10-minute walk to the Millennium Line’s future Mount Pleasant Station at the intersection of Main Street and East Broadway.

According to the proponent, the proposal aligns with the City’s Broadway Plan and its stipulations for the “Mount Pleasant Industrial Area — Area A” policy of intensifying creative production uses through the expansion of light industrial spaces in order to support the innovation economy. As such, the project is described as a “large-scale community hub for innovation industrial office space.”

It should be noted that any residential uses are strictly forbidden within this site, as it carries a protected industrial lands designation under Metro Vancouver Regional District, as part of the MPIA.

Immediately to the west, the site of the proposal is adjacent to AbCellera’s future headquarters office and research campus, which is now proving to be a catalyst for other major redevelopments in the vicinity. Construction on the $701-million campus will reach completion this year for the east building and in 2025 for the west building.

If approved and built, PCI Developments’ project would have a total building floor area about 25% larger than the AbCellera campus.

One block to the east, Westbank’s Main Alley tech campus will have about 800,000 sq ft of office and creative/light industrial space when it is fully built out — not including the possibility of two secured rental housing towers on campus’ edge with Main Street.