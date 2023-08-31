Big design changes for Vancouver Olympic Village rental housing tower

Some major design changes have been made for the secured purpose-built rental housing tower planned for the northwest corner of the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Ontario Street on the border of Vancouver’s Olympic Village neighbourhood.

The rezoning application associated with this project at 5 West 2nd Avenue was approved by the previous makeup of Vancouver City Council in April 2022.

A newly submitted development application by JTA Development Consultants retains the building uses and density as agreed upon during rezoning, but there are major changes to the architectural concept, which now takes on a more conventional building design for its facade.

The original concept of a building form of three stacked cubes has been relatively maintained, but the newly revised design — what appears to be the result of value engineering to reduce costs — has significantly simplified the facade.

The revised design uses white and blue solid colours made of metal panels, abandoning the original design’s colourful use of patterned bricks.

The original design was by MA+HG Architects during rezoning, while the newly revised design during the development permit application process was by Studio One Architecture.

Previous 2022 approved rezoning design:

Revised 2023 development application design:

“Smooth, coloured panels will give a brighter and less heavy look, especially at the upper levels to the floating cubes,” reads Studio One Architecture’s design rationale.

The height of the building remains the same at 192 ft, but the top floor is now a partial floor, with its density redistributed to other areas of the building.

The number of rental homes has slightly increased by three units to 125 units due to a reconfiguration of the residential layouts. There are now fewer studio and three-bedroom units, in favour of more one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The revised unit size mix is 10 studios, 68 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units.

As agreed upon during rezoning, 20% of the units will be dedicated to moderate-income households, while the remainder will be market rental units. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the second level and rooftop.

Previous 2022 approved rezoning design:

Revised 2023 development application design:

On the ground level, the allocation of 5,800 sq ft for retail/restaurant uses remains the same.

The total floor area and density remains unchanged, with an overall floor area of about 95,700 sq ft and a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 7.91 times larger than the size of a 12,100 sq ft lot.

Four underground levels will provide 74 vehicle parking stalls and 245 secured bike parking spaces. This represents one additional underground level for about 20 more vehicle parking stalls, with the number of secured bike parking spaces basically unchanged.

This redevelopment will replace a 1941-built, two-storey commercial building with an auto body shop and the former location of The Wood Studio.