5 players that could win Canucks' unsung hero award this year

There are plenty of people who deserve credit for this magnificent Vancouver Canucks season. From management to the coaching staff to the players, you could make an argument for a handful of people as the organization’s MVP.

When this season ends, the team will give out its annual awards. One of those is the Fred J. Hume Award, given to the team’s unsung hero. This season, there are plenty of players who are deserving.

Here are five players that are in the hunt for the award this season.

1. Conor Garland

2023-24 stats: 72 GP, 15 G, 21 A, 36 PTS

The raw numbers do a disservice to the impact that Conor Garland has had on this team this season. While he’s only scoring 0.5 points per game, he’s undoubtedly been one of the team’s most important forwards.

Garland has the best Corsi of any Canucks forward, ranks first in expected goals percentage, and has the best shot share numbers of any skater on the team. He consistently tilts the ice in the Canucks favour, no matter who he is playing with.

Whenever a player needs a jolt of energy, head coach Rick Tocchet can put Garland on their line, and it’s sure to improve. He doesn’t get much power play time and isn’t always in the headlines but consistently is one of the team’s best players.

2. Dakota Joshua

2023-24 stats: 53 GP, 13 G, 13 A, 26 PTS

Dakota Joshua is the current holder of this award as he won last season. He’s taken his game to yet another level this year and earned himself a large raise this summer when he becomes a free agent.

Jannik Hansen won this award three times so there is a precedent for a player to win multiple times. While Joshua has missed some time recently with a hand injury, his absence only amplified his impact as he left a noticeable hole in the lineup.

3. Tyler Myers

2023-24 stats: 67 GP, 4 G, 20 A, 24 PTS

While Tyler Myers hasn’t had the smoothest ride in Vancouver, often singled out for his high salary, this season he’s been very good. The tall defenceman has found a niche in Tocchet’s system and played it very well, leading to one of his best seasons as a Canuck.

This has been his best offensive season as a member of the Canucks, as the 34-year-old has turned back the clock. He’s also limited his defensive gaffes, leading to a much better all-around game.

Myers is a pending free agent and it’s unclear if he will be returning next season. He made the most of his potential last season with the club and would be a fitting choice for the unsung hero after years of criticism.

4. Pius Suter

2023-24 stats: 58 GP, 13 G, 13 A, 26 PTS

Pius Suter was a late addition to the Canucks free agency class last summer. He signed a two-year deal and, in his first season with the team, has been as versatile as they come.

Suter has lined up in a ton of spots around the lineup, from bottom-six centre to top-line winger. The Canucks have outscored opponents 36-17 with Suter on the ice at five-on-five this season, the best ratio of any skater.

The Canucks should be happy they have the Swiss forward locked up for another season at a very reasonable cap hit. He’s been very good all season long and deserves to be mentioned in the conversation for the unsung hero award.

5. Noah Juulsen

2023-24 stats: 52 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 PTS

Noah Juulsen, the locally born defenceman, had a rough start to the season but managed to turn things around. He filled in wonderfully when the defence lost some players to injury and delivered excellent results on the penalty kill.

What might keep Juulsen from winning this award is the fact that he’s been in and out of the lineup. Even without this award, Juulsen and the Canucks should be thrilled that the former first-round pick has revived his career and looks to be a legitimate contributor.