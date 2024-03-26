Where this Canucks team ranks in franchise history with 10 games left

The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of one of their most successful seasons ever, and they have a legitimate chance at capturing the Presidents’ Trophy.

The team’s 98 points they’ve accumulated this season are already good for the 10th best since the Canucks joined the NHL in 1970.

Despite there still being a few weeks left in the season, the Canucks have already accumulated more points than any season since 2014-15 as well as the two years where they eventually went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1981-82 and 1993-94.

While it’s been an impressive season already, there is still time to improve on their record with 10 games left to play.

The Canucks need to get 13 points from their last 10 games to stay on pace to tie their second-best season ever, which happened in 2011-12. This means they need a record of at least 6-3-1 to end the season to reach this mark.

The Canucks best season in franchise history was in 2010-11, when they finished with 117 points. That’s 19 points ahead of where the team currently sits, meaning that if they go 10-0-0 over their final games, they will break that mark.

They can tie the franchise record by going 9-0-1 over their last 10 games. While it’s a tall task, it’s far from impossible.

The Canucks need just seven points from their last 10 games, or a measly 0.350% points percentage, to tie for the third-best season in franchise history. If they manage to do so, they will surpass the memorable seasons seen by the 2002-03 team, the 2003-04 team, the 2014-15 team, and the 2009-10 team.

Against all odds, this has been one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. No matter what metric you use, this team is one of the best the Canucks have ever iced. Soon they will get to prove their worth in the postseason, where they will hope to do what no Canucks team has ever done: win the Stanley Cup.