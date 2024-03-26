Everyone is defending Hyman after journalist's hot take about Oilers star

A Montreal journalist has created quite the stir online among hockey fans today after his hot take about Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman.

In a video posted to social media, Andrew Berkshire took aim at the media coverage surrounding Hyman’s success this season. The former Toronto Maple Leafs winger, who signed with the Oilers in 2021, scored his 50th goal of the season Sunday in Ottawa.

The 50-goal mark has long been seen as a remarkable achievement for anyone in the game, and it’s especially rare for a 31-year-old to do it for the first time.

A fifth-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2010, many have pointed to Hyman’s hard work and perseverance in developing into a star player.

But that narrative is “bullsh*t,” according to Berkshire.

“This might make some people upset, but miss me with the Zach Hyman story right now,” said Berkshire, who says he has been in media professionally since 2012.

“Our media industry has to do a better job of telling truthful stories.”

While Berkshire acknowledged that Hyman worked hard to get to where he’s at, he also took aim at the Oilers winger’s privileged upbringing.

“You’re missing the part of the story where Zach Hyman grew up insanely rich,” he said. “Where his parents bought an entire league to guarantee him playing time, where he did exclusive training that only a rich person could afford with professional athletes, his whole life. His whole life this is a person who has had every single possible advantage to get where they are today.”

He also noted how “extraordinarily lucky” Hyman was to play much of his career with Auston Matthews in Toronto and Connor McDavid in Edmonton — perhaps the two best players of their generation.

In media, we have a responsibility to tell stories, but too often they’re just not honest. The narrative around Zach Hyman’s first 50-goal season for example, erases the real reason it was possible. It wasn’t just hard work. Follow me on tiktok and instagram, for more. pic.twitter.com/LrAxmRiB03 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 26, 2024

Berkshire was right about this: he did upset people.

Among the people responding to the hot take are former NHL players and well-known members of the media.

Needless to say, Oilers fans aren’t too happy with the take either.

Here’s what some notable names had to say about it.

Let me tell you something Andrew. You can’t buy your way to the NHL. You definitely can’t buy your way to having the career Hyman has had which includes scoring 50. Pretty ridiculous thing to say — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) March 26, 2024

Did Hyman not sign an autograph for you one time? — Jason Strudwick (@Jason_Strudwick) March 26, 2024

As someone who has maybe lived on both ends of the “financial edge” I can say this is just purely false. Who cares, he accomplished a feat not many do and to downplay the way it’s reported is just wrong. You show up, do the work, good things happen. Only message — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) March 26, 2024

This guy is bang on. I promise everyone I will never forget the reason Zach Hyman scored 50 goals at 31 years old is because he comes from a wealthy family. https://t.co/UHT1e29Gto — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) March 26, 2024

Encouraged to see how many commenters are coming to Zach Hyman’s defence here. Any attempt to diminish his accomplishment and/or the undeniable amount of work that went into it because of his family’s wealth is truly missing the forest for the trees. https://t.co/9CFoJymKjR — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 26, 2024

Zach Hyman should walk into the @NHLJets arena tonight with a top hat, vest, pocket watch, white gloves and a butler. Really lean into it. pic.twitter.com/0DhZpBxTuZ — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 26, 2024

The commentary and vitriol directed at #Oilers Zach Hyman after achieving an incredible 50-goal milestone is nothing short of disgraceful. Hate to give it more oxygen, but this take is hot garbage and a lame attack on hockey media who show up to the rink every day. https://t.co/RjKiyv18oa pic.twitter.com/IMfnqZlG8p — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 26, 2024

Zach Hyman is a 50-goal scorer.

Zach Hyman has made a career scoring goals the hard way, consistently doing what so few are courageous enough to regularly do.

Zach Hyman is one of the best people I’ve met in hockey, which is what anyone who’s met Zach Hyman would say about him. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 26, 2024