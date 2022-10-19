72 rental homes coming to corner of Main Street and 33rd Avenue in Vancouver

Five lots mainly occupied by single-family homes at the southeast corner of the intersection of Main Street and East 33rd Avenue will be redeveloped into a new six-storey, mixed-use building.

A newly submitted development permit application to the City of Vancouver calls for redeveloping 4906-4958 Main Street into 72 secured market rental homes.

The unit size mix would be 22 studios, 24 one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units.

The building’s Main Street frontage would also be activated by 8,900 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses on the ground level.

The total floor area is 58,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.14 times larger than the size of the 18,500 sq ft land assembly. The design firm is W.T. Leung Architects.

Records show all five lots changed hands in early 2021.

The property for development is located just northeast from the Little Mountain site.