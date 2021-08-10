Long-vacant Knight Street and 41st Avenue corner will finally be developed
Previously an Esso gas station, the prominent northeast corner of the intersection of Knight Street and East 41st Avenue in Vancouver has been vacant for at least a decade and a half.
A newly submitted development permit application by Jak’s 41k Holdings and Studio One Architecture for 1407 East 41st Avenue calls for a very modest building reaching two storeys.
The ground level would have about 7,900 sq ft of retail and restaurant space, while the second level would contain a total of 13 market rental homes, with a mix of 12 one-bedroom units and a single two-bedroom unit.
The total floor area is just 17,170 sq ft for a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 1.2 times larger than the size of the 14,300 sq ft lot. A single underground level will provide 39 vehicle parking stalls.
Records show the property changed hands in July 2020, in a rare deal with a value that was identical to BC Assessment’s latest assessed value of $3.888 million.
The property is immediately east of the iconic Duffin’s Donuts restaurant, and just north of the recently-built, four-storey, Kenzie Place Apartments at 1408 East 41st Avenue, which has 42 market rental homes, and ground-level retail and restaurant space. This intersection is served by a stop for TransLink’s R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.
A 2018 University of Toronto study found that homes, schools, and businesses along Vancouver’s Clark-Knight Corridor — one of Canada’s most important trade routes due to container truck traffic from the port — are exposed to as much or more traffic pollution than neighbourhoods near Toronto’s Highway 401, which is North America’s busiest highway. However, the Clark-Knight Corridor’s traffic volumes are just 10% of Highway 401.