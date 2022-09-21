48 hours in Vancouver: Two near-fatal stranger stabbings in two days

Two serious stranger stabbings occurred in Vancouver on September 10 and September 11.

Vancouver police have revealed that a 43-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed near Oppenheimer Park in an unprovoked stranger attack on September 10. The BC Prosecution Service approved the charge.

This incident saw a man walking alone before he was assaulted near East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue.

Vancouver police launched an investigation on September 10, revealing that the 55-year-old victim suffered severe and life-altering injuries from the attack. However, he was able to call 911 after the suspect walked away.

Some quick research reveals that the next day, on September 11, the same suspect was charged with stabbing a 22-year-old Vancouver newcomer who almost lost his life.

According to BC Court Services Online, Dennis Prasad has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault; one for the attack on the 55-year-old and the other for the attack on the 22-year-old, which both occurred within 48 hours.

The suspect wasn’t taken into custody until after he attacked the 22-year-old victim, thanks to bystanders who came to the victim’s aid and called 911.

These two stranger stabbings reveal a troubling trend in recent months in Vancouver, with random attacks occurring on a near-weekly basis.

While this specific case isn’t necessarily related to prolific offenders being released and reoffending in the province, the BC Ministry of Public Safety is set to release its findings on how to deal with them later today.